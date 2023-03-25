Element Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

