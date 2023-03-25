Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $264,003,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

