UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,309,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,938,740 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $20.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.