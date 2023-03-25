The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

