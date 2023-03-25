Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

