Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 304,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

