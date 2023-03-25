Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

