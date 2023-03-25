Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.