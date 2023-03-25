JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 856,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 792,514 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

