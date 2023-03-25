Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

