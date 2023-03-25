Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 298,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

