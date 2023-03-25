Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $22,016,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

