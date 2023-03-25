BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $118,618,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,651.33 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,868.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,106.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

