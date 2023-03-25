Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.