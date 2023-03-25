Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

IOO opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

