Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.6 %

About Stellantis

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.