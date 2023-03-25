BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after buying an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,189,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

