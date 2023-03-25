Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

