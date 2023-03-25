Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Up 3.6 %

Baidu stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

