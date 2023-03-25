BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.
In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
