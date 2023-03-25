BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes $327,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

