BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

