Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,824 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.