Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

