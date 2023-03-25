Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.