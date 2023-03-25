3,700 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 108,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.