60 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,187.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $987.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

