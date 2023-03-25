843 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
