275 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

