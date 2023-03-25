Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 472 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

