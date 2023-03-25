Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 42,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

