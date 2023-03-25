Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

