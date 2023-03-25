Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

