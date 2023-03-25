Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $485.40 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

