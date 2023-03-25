Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Toast were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668,052 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,060,408 shares of company stock worth $20,058,152. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

TOST stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.