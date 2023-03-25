Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,566 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.