Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

