Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $330,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.79 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.
Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
