Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

