Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $25.31 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

