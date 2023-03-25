Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.63. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.