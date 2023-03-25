CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

