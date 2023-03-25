Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $385,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

