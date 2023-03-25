Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Stock Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of OKTA opened at $82.25 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $161.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

