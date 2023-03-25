Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $6,134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,056,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $151,070.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,826,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,789,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $151,070.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,789,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,125. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

