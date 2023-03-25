Diversified Trust Co Buys 412 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $156.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

