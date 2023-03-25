Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $429.57 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

