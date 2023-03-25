Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 920.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.12 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

