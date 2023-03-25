CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

