Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.28. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,789 shares of company stock worth $11,099,735. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

